26-year-old chased, hacked to death by gang of six, cops hint at love affair angle

Chennai :

The deceased Veera of Kavanur village near Maraimalai Nagar was an LPG delivery executive and also owned a truck, said police. On Sunday morning, Veera received a phone call and the person on the other end allegedly wanted a truck to carry household items from Guduvanchery to Maraimalai Nagar.





Believing it, Veera took his friend Rajesh with him in the truck. They were stopped by a six-member gang who surrounded them near Potheri on three two-wheelers.





While Veera and Rajesh tried to escape, the gang chased Veera and hacked him several times before fleeing the spot. Veera died on the spot, in a pool of blood, before police arrived. His body was sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.





Maraimalai Nagar police registered a case and inquiries revealed that Veera was in a relationship with a woman in the neighbourhood. Police are investigating whether he was murdered by the woman’s family or if there is any other motive for the murder.