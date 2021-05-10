Mon, May 10, 2021

26-year-old chased, hacked to death by gang of six, cops hint at love affair angle

Published: May 10,2021

A 26-year-old man was chased and hacked to death by a six-member gang near Maraimalai Nagar on Sunday and police suspect that the murder could be a fallout of a love affair.

Representative Image
Chennai:
The deceased Veera of Kavanur village near Maraimalai Nagar was an LPG delivery executive and also owned a truck, said police. On Sunday morning, Veera received a phone call and the person on the other end allegedly wanted a truck to carry household items from Guduvanchery to Maraimalai Nagar. 

Believing it, Veera took his friend Rajesh with him in the truck. They were stopped by a six-member gang who surrounded them near Potheri on three two-wheelers. 

While Veera and Rajesh tried to escape, the gang chased Veera and hacked him several times before fleeing the spot. Veera died on the spot, in a pool of blood, before police arrived. His body was sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. 

Maraimalai Nagar police registered a case and inquiries revealed that Veera was in a relationship with a woman in the neighbourhood. Police are investigating whether he was murdered by the woman’s family or if there is any other motive for the murder.
