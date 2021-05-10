6 pvt buses fined Rs 50k for fleecing passengers

Chennai :

As the Tamil Nadu government has announced a lockdown from Monday, most of the people started to move to their native towns from Saturday. At Perungalathur bus stop, hundreds of people were waiting since Saturday to board buses and since there are no sufficient government buses, they were forced to travel by private buses.





The passengers claimed that private bus operators utilised the opportunity and charged triple the fare. They claimed the tickets which were sold for Rs 650 a few months ago were sold at a pricey sum of Rs 2,000.





After many complained about the hike in the ticket fare on social media, the Tambaram transport department officials went for a surprise raid at the Perungalathur bus stop and found many buses charging more on tickets. The officials also noticed that a few buses were not following the government guidelines and had more passengers seated inside. Soon the officials seized the bus and arranged transport for those passengers. The officials also collected a fine of Rs 50,000 from five private buses for charging more than the normal fare.