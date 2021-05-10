Kitchen from specially-abled friends to serve food for COVID patients

Chennai :

With the help of a sign language translator Chitra Devi Muthu, the duo opened a cloud kitchen in Velachery to serve home-cooked healthy meals for COVID patients or those who are staying in quarantine. “When the second wave of COVID hit, many of us felt helpless. There is an increase in cases and people were looking for home-cooked meals. Rathinam and Pramila are hearing impaired - they cook amazing south Indian dishes and the duo suggested the idea of opening a kitchen. They are sending out ragi dosa, thoothuvalai soup/rasam, kambu dosa, and many millet-based dishes. We serve three meals in a day. During a period like this, it is advised to eat healthy meals -- the duo curates meals according to the need of the COVID patients,” says Chitra Devi Muthu.





She adds, “Apart from Rathinam and Pramila, three hearing-impaired people are helping in the kitchen. We hope in the coming days more people avail our service. Pramila has participated in various state-level athletic championships and Rathinam is a national-level champion.”