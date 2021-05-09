WATCH: Crowd at Kothaval Chavadi market on Sunday

Chennai :

Most are filling their stocks with groceries, medicines, utensils, toiletries and other materials that they fear will run out of anytime.





Chaotic scenes prevailed at markets and shops on Sunday in Kothaval Chavadi market, Chennai, as people scrambled to stock up on essentials ahead of the full lockdown beginning at 4 a.m on Monday. Physical distancing norms were compromised and the mandate of wearing masks ignored in the rush.





With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week "total lockdown" across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic, starting May 10.





The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24 to further intensify the efforts to curb the spread of the disease, said Health Ministry.





The following will be allowed in the lockdown:





* Essential transportation like milk, newspaper, medicines and oxygen.





* Food delivery from 6 AM to 9 AM, 12 PM to 3 PM and 6 PM to 9 PM





* With proper documents and identification cards, hospitalisation will be allowed.





* Couriers will have an unrestricted passage





* E-commerce deliveries, vegetable, meat and tea stalls will function only till 12 PM





* Vehicles carrying oxygen, petrol and diesel will be allowed to ply all day long.





* Weddings with not more than 50 members and funerals with not more than 20 members shall be allowed.





* Press people can work as usual





* Roadside vegetables and flower sellers will be allowed to work till 12 PM.





* Banks can be staffed with 50% of employees





