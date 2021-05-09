TN CM MK Stalin calls his mother 'epitome of sacrifice' in his Mother's day wish

Announcing back-to-back welfare schemes shortly after his swearing-in, Chief Minister MK Stalin in his Mother's day tweet also hinted at wellbeing of mothers.
Chennai:
Stalin firstly said "The emotion of 'mother' is blended in our lives on different levels like 'Mother tongue' and 'Mother land'", he then praised his mother "an epitome of sacrifice who bore me for 10 months". Stalin went on to wish all the mothers.
"Just like women, mothers' wellbeing too will be Tamil Nadu government's objective", he tweeted at the end of an emotional message to his mother.
'தாய்'மொழி, 'தாய்'நாடு என நம் வாழ்வின் எல்லா நிலையிலும் உயர்ந்து நிறைந்திருப்பவர் தாய். பத்து மாதம் சுமந்து, சீராட்டி வளர்த்த தியாகத் திருவுரு!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 9, 2021
எனை ஈன்ற தாய் உள்ளிட்ட அனைத்து தாயாருக்கும் #MothersDay நல்வாழ்த்துகள்!
மகளிர் நலத்துடன் - அன்னையர் நலனையும் தமிழக அரசு காக்கும்! pic.twitter.com/7X88fp1VDL
He tweeted this with a photo of him handing his mother Dayalu Ammal a bouquet along with his wife Durga Stalin.
