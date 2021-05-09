Sun, May 09, 2021

TN CM MK Stalin calls his mother 'epitome of sacrifice' in his Mother's day wish

Published: May 09,202101:35 PM by Online Desk

Announcing back-to-back welfare schemes shortly after his swearing-in, Chief Minister MK Stalin in his Mother's day tweet also hinted at wellbeing of mothers.

Image Courtesy: Twitter - @mkstalin
Stalin firstly said "The emotion of  'mother' is blended in our lives on different levels like 'Mother tongue' and 'Mother land'", he then praised his mother "an epitome of sacrifice who bore me for 10 months". Stalin went on to wish all the mothers.

"Just like women, mothers' wellbeing too will be Tamil Nadu government's objective", he tweeted at the end of an emotional message to his mother.



He tweeted this with a photo of him handing his mother Dayalu Ammal a bouquet along with his wife Durga Stalin.

