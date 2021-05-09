WATCH: Spiraling queue of customers outside Tasmac in RA Puram

Chennai :

According to the government order, from May 10-24 all alcohol shops are supposed to stay shut prompting people to stock buy a day ahead.





Here are the list of restrictions that will be enforced during the lockdown:





* Museums, beaches, malls, places of worship and amusement parks will be closed for public.





* Retail sellers in Koyambedu market will not be allowed to do business.





* Saloons and parlours will remain shut.





* No summer camps for school and college students shall be allowed to held.





* IT and other private sectors will function through work from home.





* No government office other than essentials like electricity, fire stations, healthcare, water supply will be allowed to function.





* Tourist attractions will be closed for public





