WATCH: Spiraling queue of customers outside Tasmac in RA Puram

A day before Tamil Nadu goes into lockdown, people have been waiting in queues from early morning outside a Tasmac outlet in RA Puram.
Chennai:
According to the government order, from May 10-24 all alcohol shops are supposed to stay shut prompting people to stock buy a day ahead.
Here are the list of restrictions that will be enforced during the lockdown:
The following will be restricted in the lockdown
* Museums, beaches, malls, places of worship and amusement parks will be closed for public.
* Retail sellers in Koyambedu market will not be allowed to do business.
* Saloons and parlours will remain shut.
* No summer camps for school and college students shall be allowed to held.
* IT and other private sectors will function through work from home.
* No government office other than essentials like electricity, fire stations, healthcare, water supply will be allowed to function.
* Tourist attractions will be closed for public
Watch the video here:
Conversations