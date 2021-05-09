Sun, May 09, 2021

WATCH: Spiraling queue of customers outside Tasmac in RA Puram

Published: May 09,202109:36 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A day before Tamil Nadu goes into lockdown, people have been waiting in queues from early morning outside a Tasmac outlet in RA Puram.

Chennai:
According to the government order, from May 10-24 all alcohol shops are supposed to stay shut prompting people to stock buy a day ahead. 

Here are the list of restrictions that will be enforced during the lockdown:

The following will be restricted in the lockdown

* Museums, beaches, malls, places of worship and amusement parks will be closed for public.

* Retail sellers in Koyambedu market will not be allowed to do business.

* Saloons and parlours will remain shut.

* No summer camps for school and college students shall be allowed to held.

* IT and other private sectors will function through work from home.

* No government office other than essentials like electricity, fire stations, healthcare, water supply will be allowed to function.

* Tourist attractions will be closed for public

Watch the video here:

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations