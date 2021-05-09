‘SOP soon for city cops to cut COVID fatality’

Chennai :

Stating that necessary measures will be taken to enforce the lockdown and to maintain law and order in the city, the 1990 batch IPS officer said: “Only with the cooperation of the public, the lockdown can be effectively implemented.”





“It will help to postpone medical emergencies and will curb the spread of the virus,” he said.





Pointing out that unfortunately, some of the policemen have also lost their lives due to COVID-19, the Commissioner said: “After an SOP was introduced in the Armed Police, no casualty has been reported. A similar SOP will be successfully implemented for the city police,” he said.





Under this initiative, if anyone in the police force has any symptoms, he will be tested and quarantined immediately and necessary medical assistance will be given. “Our officers will interact with them daily and monitor their health. We hope to see an improvement soon,” he said.





On the law and order front, Jiwal said all steps will be taken to curb the menace of rowdyism, katta panchayat, ganja sales and black-marketing of drugs, which are classified as organised crimes. ‘’We will do proactive policing and strengthen intelligence. The police will be proactive to curb black-marketing of life-saving drugs,” said the officer.





Before assuming charge as Chennai City Police chief, Jiwal was serving as ADGP, Armed Police, Chennai, and headed the Special Task Force (STF), which is headquartered at Sathyamangalam in Erode district for the past six years.