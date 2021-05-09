9,636 buses to ply today for those returning to natives

Chennai :

Transport Minister SR Rajakannappan told reporters after reviewing the arrangements made at the CMBT, Koyambedu on Saturday evening that to ensure hassle-free movement of people to native places, the transport corporations would together operate 9,636 buses on Sunday as well complying with the government’s COVID-19 precautions including social distancing and compulsory wearing of face masks.





He said the long-distance buses would be operated during the night time as well. Following the implementation of the night-time curfew, the transport corporations had suspended the night bus services and operated the buses only during the day time. The minister also warned the omnibus owners of strict action if there are complaints of fleecing the passengers making use of the heavy rush.





On the free bus travel for women, he said across the state, the working women and women pursuing higher education could travel on 5,460 town buses.





On Sunday, the transport corporation would operate their last bus services to Tiruchy and Madurai at 11.45 pm and 11.30 am while the bus for Nagercoil will depart at 7 pm. The passengers could make use of the special buses to reach their destination by booking the tickets through its online portal: www.tnstc.in and also at the reservation counters at Koyambedu as well.



