Vegetable prices in city go down 10 pc owing to low demand and supply

Chennai :

Total supply to the market has dipped to 350 to 375 trucks daily, with around 50% of vendors only conducting business at the market. Prices of vegetables like onion, tomato and potatoes have seen a 10 per cent decrease in prices, with onions priced at Rs 20 per kg this week from Rs 25 per kg last week. Prices of tomatoes have decreased to Rs 25 per kg based on the quality from Rs 15-25 per kg last week based on the quality. Prices of potatoes are between Rs 15-25 this week.





Prices of vegetables like beans, broad beans, brinjal and beetroot are between Rs 20-25 per kg this week. Prices of carrots are at Rs 30 per kg this week. Prices of watery vegetables have increased slightly, with chow chow at Rs 25-30 per kg and cucumber at Rs 30 per kg, as is typical during summertime. “Karnataka is also to see a lockdown from Monday, and so the supply from there might be reduced. We cannot tell at this point of time because of the unprecedented circumstances we are facing. We predict unstable market prices in the week ahead due to this, ” said P Sukumaran, treasurer of the Koyambedu Wholesale Merchant’s Association.