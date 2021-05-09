High humidity to continue in coastal dists

Chennai :

According to a forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, high relative humidity between 50 per cent and 90 per cent in the coastal and adjoining districts will cause perceived temperatures to be higher by 4-5 degree Celsius over the next 48 hours.





Meanwhile, thunderstorms are likely to continue in interior districts, said weathermen. “Owing to the atmospheric circulation up to 1.5 km above sea level, light to moderate rains are expected in Western Ghat districts, southern districts and districts near The Nilgiris over the next 48 hours. Districts like Erode and Krishnagiri are likely to see light to moderate showers,” said an official.





Weather bloggers forecasted that rains would be moderate before gradually intensifying to possibly heavy spells over the course of the day, as the Southwest Monsoon slowly approaches.





“One of the first things which we look forward in the short term is to see the arrival of cross equatorial westerlies which is a key component of the Southwest Monsoon. The kingmaker, Madden-Julian Oscillation, is also expected to arrive over the western parts of Indian Ocean in a couple of days. As the westerlies strengthen, the line of wind discontinuity will shift further east, bringing thunderstorms over the interior parts of Tamil Nadu before the arrival of Southwest Monsoon,” said weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the page Chennai Rains.