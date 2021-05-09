Customs seize gold worth Rs 12.21 lakh

Chennai :

Based on information, Mathivallaban Karunamoorthi (23) of Trichy who arrived from Dubai was intercepted at the exit. On examination of his bag, one small cordless vacuum cleaner was found among his personal belongings.





The customs officers found that the vacuum cleaner appeared to be a bit heavy. On dismantling the cleaner, a small cylindrical gold piece wrapped in the black adhesive tape was found concealed inside.





Total 251 grams of 24 k purity gold valued at Rs. 12.21 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is on.