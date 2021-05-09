Doctor moms search for balance amid pandemic

Chennai :

Amid the pandemic, there are women doctors who have been working and pacifying their patients ushering a new life into this world amidst the chaos, all the while dealing with their own fears, and staying away from their precious little ones at home.





Padmashree Dr Alka Kriplani, Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Paras Hospital Gurugram, said, “In my memory, this is one of the toughest challenges that the world is facing today, especially in India where there is a large population. Working in such a situation is a complete ballgame altogether. But my countrymen are my priority.” She further talked about having to leave her family due to COVID and added, “Now, every day has become a new lesson for us as a doctor but at the same time, it’s taking me away from my family and kids, who are my lifelines and stress busters. The rising number of cases is keeping me on my toes all the time. As doctors, we have been trained well to do that. This process is no doubt a traumatic experience for every parent. The need of the hour is to adapt to the ‘new normal.” Dr Rishma Pai, Gynaecologist and Infertility Specialist, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, spoke about how serving during the COVID-19 pandemic is often a call to conscience. “As a doctor and a mother, serving during the COVID-19 pandemic is often a call to conscience. There have been situations where a patient needs my attention as much as my family. Guided by the Hippocratic oath, we choose to serve the patients first and address their concerns. I am also a mother to a doctor who is treating COVID patients,” she said.