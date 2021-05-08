Shankar Jiwal appointed as Chennai police commissioner

Chennai :

Davidson Devasirvatham, Additional Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City has been transferred and posted as ADGP inteligence, a communication from the state government said.





P.Thamarai Kannan, Additional Director General of Police, Welfare, Chennal has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Chennal in the place of K .Jayanth Murali.