Sat, May 08, 2021

Shankar Jiwal appointed as Chennai police commissioner

Published: May 08,202108:20 AM

Shankar Jiwal, , Additional Director General of police, AR, has been posted as Chennai police commissioner, in the the place of Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

(from left) Tr. Sankar Jiwal, IPS, Davidson Devashirvatham , ADGP, P Thamaraikannan ADGP

Davidson Devasirvatham,  Additional Director General of Police,  Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City has been transferred and posted as ADGP inteligence, a communication from the state government said. 

P.Thamarai Kannan, Additional Director General of Police, Welfare, Chennal has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Chennal  in the place of  K .Jayanth Murali.
