Ex-serviceman kills self after testing +ve

Vellore :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





Police said Elumalai (40), a resident of Latheri, worked as a part time physical education teacher, and had tested positive along with his wife a few days ago. Both were admitted to the Vellore government medical college hospital on May 3. On Wednesday night, Elumalai left the ward saying he was going to the toilet. As he failed to return, his wife raised the alarm, but he couldn’t be found. On Friday, police received word of a male body found floating in a farm well at Sirukarumbur. The body was retrieved and sent for post mortem where the corpse was identified as Elumalai’s.