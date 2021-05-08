In revised guidelines, caregivers asked to keep record of patients in home isolation

Chennai :

Asymptomatic COVID positive patients with oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94 per cent can be in home isolation. The clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms, with shortness of breath and oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94 per cent. They can also be treated in home isolation in the presence of a caregiver.





The symptoms of the patient have to be monitored every four hours, along with temperature, heart rate, oxygen levels, breathing ability and overall health in a monitoring chart for 10 days. The caregivers should wear a triple layer medical mask when in the same room with the patient.





The maximum dose of Paracetamol is 650mg four times a day, for 3-5 days and Inhalational Budesonide is given via inhalers with spacer at a dose of 800 mcg twice a day for 5-7 days. However, the decision to administer Remdesivir or any other investigational therapy must be taken by a medical professional and administered only in a hospital setting.





The guidelines state that one should not attempt to procure or administer Remdesivir at home and systemic oral steroids are not indicated in mild disease. In case of falling oxygen saturation or shortness of breath, the patient should be shifted to a hospital for an immediate consultation.





State health department officials said field staff would monitor the health status upon personal visits and along with a dedicated call centre. The follow up on the cases also gets updated on the COVID-19 portal and DSO facility daily.