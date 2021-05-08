Corpn tests 30k samples in a day, highest so far in city

Chennai :

As per the civic body data, 30,005 samples were tested on Thursday, which is the highest number in Chennai so far. Of the total samples tested, 6,678 turned out to be positive, which is around 22 per cent test positivity rate (TPR).





It may be noted that the civic body has fixed a target to test 25,000 per day and the target was achieved a week ago.





Owing to the huge number of testing, releasing of test results has been delayed as it takes two to three days to get positive or negative results in Chennai.





“The volunteers visit houses of the positive persons only after getting results. For those two to three days, there is no mandatory home quarantine or medicine distribution,” V Priya of Kodambakkam said.





Civic officials said they can initiate measures only after test results as they get the list of positive patients