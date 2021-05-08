It’s work to death for burial ground employees in city

Chennai :

Compared to earlier times, they are now receiving about double the number of bodies, which is forcing them to work for about 12 hours a day.





“Before the pandemic -19, we used to receive only 10 bodies a day. Now, the number has increased to 22 to 25 bodies per day. Our workers are working continuously,” said Esther Shanthi, caretaker of Otteri burial ground.





According to her, the cremation of bodies starts at 8 am and goes up to 8.30 pm. The pressure they have to withstand is not just the increased workload. Esther said local politicians were demanding priority service and created issues if caretakers failed to accede to the demands.





“Phone calls seeking bookings have increased nowadays, but we can only conduct burial or cremation based on bookings. I had cried due to the interference of local politicians, who misuse the names of legislators,” she said.





The situation is the same across the city, especially in larger burial grounds like the one in Kannammapet. “COVID burials were less in number until a few weeks ago, but have drastically increased now. Unlike regular cremations, these bodies take more time as a lot of precautions have to be taken. The only difference is that the number of people coming to graveyards reduced. We barely have five or ten people with the bodies,” said Simeone, the caretaker of a burial ground in city.



