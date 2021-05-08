Inspector suspended for celebrations at DMK office reinstated

Chennai :

Murali was placed under suspension hours after supporters of the DMK started gathering at the party headquarters for celebrating the party’s victory in the Assembly election on Sunday, May 2.





“Teynampet police station law and order inspector A Murali has been placed under suspension for failing to control the crowd at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam as per the COVID protocol on Sunday. Scores of DMK party supporters had gathered to celebrate the party’s victory in the assembly election for his lackadaisical attitude and dereliction of duty and not ensuring compliance with instructions of the Election Commission of India,” an official communication had said.





As per the instructions from Election Commission, the cadres and supporters were also advised not to burst crackers or to celebrate the election victory because of the pandemic situation.