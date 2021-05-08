Man kills live-in partner, arrested

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his live-in partner suspecting her fidelity at Mannurpet near Ambattur on Wednesday evening.
Chennai: Police said the couple were living together for more than two years and had been fighting over the victim’s relationship with other men. The man smothered the woman while she was asleep. The deceased was identified as Manimala, 34. She was living with one Suresh after getting separated from her husband. On Wednesday evening, when Suresh came home, he started fighting with Manimala accusing her of infidelity. During the quarrel, Suresh allegedly strangulated Manimala with her saree and she died on the spot. Based on a complaint from the victim’s husband, the police carried out an investigation and also based on the initial postmortem report investigators found that it was Suresh who killed his live-in partner.
