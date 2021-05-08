Lovers murder co-worker over sexual harassment

Chennai :

As the deceased man sexually harassed the woman worker, she and her boyfriend, also employed in the same site, strangled him to death, police said.





The deceased was identified as Kumar, 35. He was working as a mason at the construction site. He was alleged to have harassed the woman worker named Shanthi at the site. As she could not handle his advances, she told her boyfriend Raja about it.





The two planned to eliminate him and as per plan, they strangulated him to death. Tirumangalam police investigated the case and after conducting a preliminary enquiry with six workers, zeroed in on Shanthi and Raja, who reportedly confessed to the crime. Both were arrested for murder and remanded.