Govt school admissions begin on a dull note

Chennai :

There are about 37,000 schools from primary to the middle level, benefitting more than 27 lakh students across the State. A senior official from the School Education Department said that though there was no official circular issued to the schools, oral instructions have been given to the headmasters to begin the admission process with minimum teachers.





However, the official said that the turnout at schools for Class 1 to 9 admission seems to be less due to the pandemic. “It (enrollment) will pick up once the normality is restored.





At present, headmasters, along with a few teachers and administrative staff, will be available at schools on all weekdays,” he said. He added that more than five lakh new admissions were registered at government schools in 2020-21 since many parents of students studying in the private institutions had lost their jobs due to lockdown.





The officials said students will get textbooks, notebooks and uniforms soon after the admissions.





About admissions to Class 9, 10, 11 and 12, he said, “for the Class 9, there will be an aptitude test for candidates before enrollment. Admissions for Class 11 would begin once the mark sheets were issued. Authorities are still confused on how to calculate marks for Class 10 students.” The official said admissions to Class 12 will also begin soon.