Health dept continues to lead efforts to supplement immunity

Chennai :

According to an official, zonal-wise distribution of kabasura kudineer continued over the course of the shutdown owing to the demand and need for boosting immunity among the general public.





“Initially, the distrust among the general public caused fewer takers, but around 90 per cent of the locals have changed their opinion following the spread of awareness on the importance of preventative measures in fighting the pandemic in the city. At the same time, we also advocated for healthier lifestyles among the public,” said an official.





Another official added that takers among the younger population have increased, owing to increased interest and want for better immunity. With the rising reports on younger populations testing positive, this trend has continued in the city with or without the support of the government, said another official.





With increasing cases and new strains of the virus, another official from the health department noted the importance of preventative measures like improving immunity and hygiene. “The same principles of social distancing, mask-wearing and immunity-boosting lifestyles continue to be important in the weeks ahead,” he said.