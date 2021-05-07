Corpn fails to distribute kabasura kudineer during second wave

Chennai :

“During the first wave, the Corporation gave kabasura kudineer and zinc tablets to residents of containment zones. This time, there are no such activities by the civic body,” V Sumathi, a resident of Teynampet said.





It may be recalled that the civic body had distributed the herbal drink on the streets around Koyambedu wholesale market and succeeded in controlling the spread in those streets. Following the success, kabasura kudineer was given to residents in containment zones across the city as a part of an area-based strategy.





When contacted, a Corporation official said kabasura kudineer powder and immunity-boosting tablets are being given to family members of infected persons. “Tablets are being given to persons with influenza-like illness visiting the fever clinics,” he added.





Apart from discontinuing the free distribution of kabasura kudineer and zinc tablets, the civic body also stopped imposing stricter restrictions on the streets that are declared containment zones. The previous year, containment zones were manned by police personnel and entry and exit were banned completely. However, there is no complete ban on residents’ movement this time.





“During the first wave, the entire country was under complete lockdown and it was easy to impose stricter restrictions. We can not do the same this year as offices are functioning and employees have to go,” he added.