Civic body restarts containment zone classification

Chennai :

The municipality sources said 23 residents of Maniyakara Street tested positive for COVID-19 and on Thursday the municipal staff blocked all the seven entrance to the street.





The people are not allowed to come out of their house at any cost and the municipal staff are supplying the essential needs for the houses. The police are also in patrol in the area to control those stepping out.





The positive cases in Chengalpattu are increasing every day and the district stands after Chennai in the most affected areas. The health officials and the municipal staff have started to identify the places which are most affected in the town and have decided to lock the street to control the virus from spreading.