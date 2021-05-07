No deaths due to oxygen shortage: Tirupattur GH

Vellore :

Interacting with the media, he said the four patients were all COVID negative and died on different occasions due to varied medical conditions including those related to brain and pneumonia. Stating that the hospital had two 1.50 KL oxygen tanks which were full, he said the facility also had a backup of 50 cylinders for emergencies.





Of the 216 in-patients at the hospital, 150 were on oxygen support, Dr Thilipan said and added that Tirupattur GH was one of the few hospitals which were self-sufficient in both medicine and oxygen. Patients who died were all SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) cases referred by private hospitals, he said.