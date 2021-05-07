Probe ordered into Chengalpattu hospital incident, HC told

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, hearing the suo motu plea relating to the State’s preparedness in handling the raging COVID second wave, sought to know immediately in its sitting as to what caused the Chengalpattu tragedy.





While Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan was making submissions that it was wholly a management problem, the audio faded completely resulting in the bench holding: “The appearing officials say that an inquiry has been directed to be conducted into the Chengalpattu incident, where at least 12 patients died yesterday. An indication has been given as to what happened, but it is better to wait for the report.”





Also, the bench on pointing out that there must be constant coordination, sought the State to give the District Collectors additional responsibility, leaving their revenue and other duties to others, to just monitor and coordinate the measures taken, facilities available, including the supply and distribution of oxygen and the like.





However, the bench while posting the matter for further hearing on May 12, if not required by any other untoward circumstances earlier, held: “It is hoped that all stakeholders would put their heads together to ensure the proper supply of the facilities and amenities, particularly oxygen at the earliest.”