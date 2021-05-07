Day after deaths, Chengalpattu GH packed with patients needing oxygen

Chennai :

On Tuesday night, 13 COVID patients lost their lives at the Chengalpattu GH within the span of a few hours since oxygen could not be supplied to all the beds there. Doctors at the GH on Wednesday afternoon resorted to a protest at the hospital and claimed that the negligence of the hospital administration is to be blamed for the death of the patients. The District Collector, who visited the hospital, said action would be taken if the DME inquiry into the deaths reveals any fault on part of the authorities. Chengalpattu GH Dean Dr Muthukumar on Thursday said the Collector has ordered an inquiry and it is in progress.





Meanwhile, the daily oxygen usage at the hospital has shot up to 8.5 kilolitres. Earlier, the hospital was using only around 2.5 kiloliters of oxygen and on Tuesday night it was shot up to 4.5 kiloliters. “The number of patients has increased and most of the beds are in need of oxygen. So the usage had been increased,” said Padmanaban, a senior doctor.





The hospital sources said they are capable of storing up to 23 kiloliters of oxygen in three containers and the hospital also has sufficient oxygen cylinders for emergency use so there is no question of a shortage of oxygen.





Sources said on Tuesday night there was enough amount of oxygen in the hospital but it did not reach some beds as the pressure was low and it affected the patients who were in a serious condition before it was stabilised.