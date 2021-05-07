Anxiety on rise due to second wave, lack of infra, say experts

Chennai :

“The increasing cases in the city have impacted the mental well-being of the people because the amount of COVID-related anxiety has gone up. This is related to not only contracting the virus but also on hearing the struggle by family members and friends to find the right resources they needed,” said Dr Siddhika Ayyer, Consultant Psychiatrist, Gleneagles Global Health City.





According to Dr Yamini Kannappan, Consultant Psychiatrist, Kauvery Hospital, there has been an increase in cases of anxiety, suicidal ideation, OCD and depressive episodes in the city. There has been around a ten per cent increase in OCD cases in the city owing to the fear of infection, and social anxiety due to fear of getting infected from guests.





“There has been a 40 per cent increase in these cases over the last year, and I would say that these cases will only increase in the future, as the second wave continues. There is a stigma of reaching out for mental health help and coupled with the fact that the new restrictions will cause more anxiety among the public, this will lead to more cases soon, ” said Dr Arsheeya Taj, Psychiatrist, MGM Healthcare.





For children, the increasing uncertainty has led to more stress and anxiety until there is some form of stability, said Dr Venkateswaran, Consultant, Psychiatrist, Apollo Children’s Hospitals. Controlling screen time and news inflow are crucial in the days ahead he noted, stating that additional stressors will cause an increase in anxiety cases in the city.