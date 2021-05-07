Rs 2 lakh stolen from supermarket in Tambaram

Chennai :

The victim Thiyagaraj of Virugambakkam has been running the supermarket in Krishna Nagar in West Tambaram for the past four years. The shop was closed on Thursday following the lockdown.





Police said Thiyagaraj came to the shop in the morning to take the cash from the counter and deposit it in the bank. When he opened the shop he was shocked to see the goods scattered and a hole carved out in the corner of the false ceiling. Thiyagarajan then checked the locker and found that the intruder had taken away Rs 2 lakh he had kept inside. Police said some costly chocolates and nuts were also taken away.





Tambaram police visited the spot and investigated. On checking the CCTV footage the police found one man jumping down from the hole and going back in the same way.





Police said a textile shop near the supermarket was also looted in the same way. The intruder had looted some costly clothes along with Rs 2,500. Tambaram police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the intruder.