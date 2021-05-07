Jeweller attacked, robbed of Rs 7.5 lakh, 35 sovereigns

Chennai :

The jeweller was returning to his house in Pattalam from his shop in Sowcarpet when the incident happened. The scene of the crime is not far away from the Periyamet police station and the cops have collected the CCTV footage and tracked the suspects.





According to the police, the victim Suraj was riding the bike with valuables when the two unidentified men on a two-wheeler following him and attacked him with clubs. After beating him up, the two snatched the valuables and escaped from the scene.





Police believe that someone who was aware that Suraj was carrying gold and cash had followed him and executed the robbery. Police are also trying to find out if it was an insider job, said sources.