Tamil Nadu stares at crisis as oxygen demand doubles

Chennai :

The state might be on the verge of a major oxygen crisis as top health officials confirmed on Wednesday that the demand for O2 in the state which was around 250 metric tonnes until third week of April has now almost doubled to 400-450 metric tonnes due to the alarming rise in number of COVID cases.





The acute shortage has now forced several government and private hospitals to send away critical patients citing a lack of oxygen beds.





Raja, a medical attendant taking care of an 80-year-old positive patient at the RGGGH since Saturday was in for a shock on Wednesday when he was asked to shift the patient to a private facility citing oxygen shortage. “With steady oxygen supply, the patient’s SP02 levels were around 80% only. In that situation, how do we shift the patient to a private facility,” said a family member. Thanks to intervention by top officials, the patient was allowed to remain in the hospital.





“With so many critical patients needing oxygen, we often have no choice but prioritise. Our supply has not increased but the patient inflow is doubling every few days,” said a top doctor at the RGGGH. The situation is similar in several other health care facilities.





On April 22, TN Advocate General had presented at the High Court that the state produced 400 metric tonnes of oxygen per day while the usage was only around 250 metric tonnes. According to a senior health official, the current daily oxygen consumption in TN stands between 400 to 450 metric tonnes owing to increased patient requirements, while the availability remains at 400 metric tonnes.





The situation is particularly alarming in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur. The waiting time for an oxygen bed is now beyond six hours and private hospitals in Chennai are discharging patients towards RRGH and Stanley stating shortage of oxygen supply, according to a senior health official.





“The State is awaiting the approval of the revised oxygen plan by the Centre, which has taken into account the increased requirements and the need to ensure that the supply from the plants close to Chennai are reserved for both government and private hospitals in Chennai,” said a top official on condition of anonymity.