City students turn warriors, volunteer at GHs to aid corona patients

Chennai :

“Fear not, I am with you,” seems to be the mantra of these young volunteers from different city colleges, and most have been doing social work or are from the psychology departments. These unsung heroes are now helping the corona ward hospital staff at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital on a shift basis. “They are educated, energetic and selfless college students and social activists attending COVID patients and not charging even a penny,” said Professor Gladstone Xavier, department of social work, Loyola College. We provided initial training for them to handle the crowd and to coordinate with the exhausted hospital staff. Now they are on their own, trying their best to uphold the shield of humanity, added Xavier, admitting that there is a need for more volunteers at government hospitals where the medical staff are bone-tired due to the surge in corona cases.





“Recently, three women students from MSW department of Sindhi Arts and Science College joined the volunteer group at RGGGH. The night shift is handled by Presidency students and the tele-counselling and direct counselling advice is handled by the Loyola college students,” said M S Jai Krishnan, coordinator of the volunteers. The logistics of shifting the patients are handled by students of Madras School of Social Work and a daily bus is also operated for patients, he said.





“We wanted to assist the exhausted paramedics and nursing staff at GH. We have been trained in outpatient admissions, handling ambulance connectivity and referring patients to the diagnosis centres,” said volunteering students Yogalakshmi, Vishali and Kumudha.





“We should thank the parents of these students for giving their consent letters,” opined John Bosco, who trained MSW students of Presidency College and Loyola.





It is a healthy competition between these college students in serving the public. The Presidency guys are amazing in night shifts and street smart, said an MSW trainer despatching students for government corona quarantine centres.





“Across the city, there would be about 35 students and half a dozen social activists serving in Chennai. PPEs, masks and food during shifts and a temporary ID card is all that is given to them. And they do not expect anything in return. They are soldiers sharing the medical units’ stress,” said a government medical officer, adding, that he wanted government recognition for the students.