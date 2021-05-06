With 5k recoveries/day, active cases stay under 35k

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, the city had 33,222 active cases as of Tuesday evening, which is only around 430 cases higher than the total active cases on Monday. On Monday, the city had as many as 32,785 active cases.





While 5,840 persons were discharged on Tuesday, 5,384 persons recovered on Monday. As many as 6,150 and 6,228 new cases were reported on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.





As per the data, the number of recovered persons crossed 5,000 per day on April 29 when 5,015 persons were discharged from treatment. Interestingly, the number of active cases had crossed 30,000 on April 22, when 3,789 new cases and 2,572 recoveries were recorded, and remained under 35,000 active cases for around two weeks.





It may be noted that it took around 40 days for the number of active cases to cross 30,000 from 4,000. As of March 24, the city had only around 3,700 active cases.





Presently, around 89 per cent of COVID cases reported in Chennai have been recovered and 9 per cent are still under treatment. Till Wednesday morning, 4,894 persons had died due to the disease, which is 1.36 per cent case fatality rate (CFR).





“As per the present practice, we discharge infected persons, who are in COVID care centres, in 14 days, considering them recovered. Also, persons under home quarantine will be considered recovered in 14 days,” a Chennai Corporation said.





Of the 15 zones, five zones (Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar) have more than 3,000 active cases while Tiruvottiyur and Manali have less than 1,000 active cases.