Suburban trains to be open for only essential staff from today

Chennai :

“Staff of all central and State government departments and PSUs; Madras High Court judicial bodies and quasi-judicial bodies, including lawyers; travel and logistics organisations, including Chennai Port Trust, Kamarajar Port Trust; e-commerce companies on duty; print and electronic media; nationalised, private and cooperative banks; and private security agencies have been asked to carry photo ID issued by their organisation to travel in the suburban trains,” the release said.





The SR further said general permission given to women to travel throughout the day also stands cancelled. “The objective of limiting the passengers is not to refuse the rights of any specified category but to ensure only 50 per cent of the seating capacity is occupied,” the SR release said.



