Three held for black market sale of Remdesivir

Chennai :

A police team of the civil supplies CID unit apprehended a man for smuggling 12 vials of Remdesivir to be sold in blackmarket during a vehicle check-up at Otteri. The arrested was identified as R Ganesh (27) of Korukkupet. He confessed that he was planning to sell each vial for Rs 16,000. The sleuths seized the vials and arrested Ganesh, Who is into the wholesale business of medicines in Choolai.





In another case, a 23-year-old B Jayasuriya, an employee of a hospital in Purusaiwakkam, was arrested by the Veppery police for allegedly stealing six vials of Remdesivir from the hospital and selling them to a man from Maduravoyal for Rs 36.000. Based on the hospital manager’s complaint, the police also arrested





Stalin Thomas, a resident of Maduravoyil, who bought the medicine.