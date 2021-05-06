Zonal teams to enforce new restrictions

Chennai :

During a COVID-19 review meeting held at the Ripon Building premises, on Wednesday, G Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, instructed the civic officials to constitute the teams. “Each of the 15 zones will have separate enforcement teams. The teams will consist of civic officials, police officials and officials from Chennai Collectorate,” an official, who had attended the meeting said. The zonal enforcement teams will ensure that the new restrictions are implemented across the city. As per the latest order issued by the government, shops will not be allowed to function after 12pm.





City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal and Chennai Collector R Sitalakshmi participated in the meeting.





While speaking among the officials, Prakash emphasised that the stricter enforcement of new norms is the only way out from the present COVID situation and implored the officials to ensure city-wide adherence. The Corporation has already started to impose penalties against the individuals, shops and commercial establishments if they are found to be violating mask adherence, social distancing and other safety protocols.





Meanwhile, the number of persons taking COVID vaccine in the city is coming down. Only less than 10,000 persons took the vaccine on Wednesday. For the last four days, the number of vaccination remains around 10,000 per day and less than 3,000 persons took the vaccines.