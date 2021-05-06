Trade organisation donates four speciality buses for COVID relief work

Chennai :

The trade organisation, Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), inaugurated the fleet of four speciality buses, which can hold up to six people, on Wednesday in the presence of DMK chief MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin.





“Through this critical golden hour initiative, we hope to save as many lives as we can to minimise the causality that could arise as a result of non-availability of beds. We have arranged for six oxygen concentrator machines along with two refillable cylinders. These vehicles will operate 24X7 and will cater to the urgent requirements of government hospitals in the city,” said DK Jain, chairman, JITO.





Noting his concern over the rising number of cases in the city, he added that the organisation will continue to raise funds to sustain the government’s relief efforts which include COVID care centres, ER beds, oxygen concentrators and monetary support.





“We have set up JITO COVID Care centres in association with Bharatiraja Hospital, T-Nagar, where 36 beds have been reserved. Additionally, beds have been arranged in association with Apollo Hospitals at their quarantine facility,” he added. A helpline number (+91-9434343430) has also been established for quicker assistance.