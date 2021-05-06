55-year-old SI succumbs to virus at RGGGH

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Chinna Kannu, a resident of Sathyamurthy Nagar in Tirumullaivoyal. He was a personal security officer to a judge for the past six years.





After he complained of chest congestion and suffocation on April 28, his family admitted him to RGGGH. Doctors did a swab test and he tested positive for COVID. He died without responding to the treatment on Tuesday at the hospital.





According to the police, his body was sent to his native for last rites. He is survived by his wife, Manimozhi, daughter, Hemavani, and son, Logeshwaran. While Hemavani is working in the Chennai armed reserve police unit, Logeshwaran is a policeman attached to the Tamil Nadu police battalion.