Open up Rheumatology Block at Rajiv Gandhi Govt Hospital for Covid: PMK

Chennai :

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded opening up of the Rheumatology Block with 120 beds with oxygen supply facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.





In a statement Ramadoss said at a time when the number of Covid-19 patients are increasing and there is a shortage of beds with oxygen supply facilities it is not known why the Rheumatology Block at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital is not open to admit the coronavirus affected patients.





He said the hospital has been turning away several Covid-19 patients for want of beds with oxygen supply facilities.





Ramadoss also urged the state government to augment oxygen supplies to the hospitals.