All eyes on DMK’s choice of Health Minister to tackle rampaging virus in TN

Chennai :

According to information leaking out of Anna Arivalayam, finalising of portfolios for Ministers is under way and would be a mix of seasoned hands like KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, Thangam Thennarasu and EV Velu.





“Newbies, including Udhayanidhi Stalin and M Subramanian are likely to be induced into the Cabinet along with a few surprises are expected. We are not sure about who will handle the crucial health department and Thalaivar Stalin is tight lipped about the choice of Ministers even among party seniors. The role of DMK leader Duraimurugan and whether Udhayanidhi will become a Minister is still a puzzle for Arivalayam insiders,” the source said adding that three unconfirmed lists of DMK Ministers are making rounds on the social media, which includes the names of youngsters like Poyamozhi Mahesh and TRB Raja raising the eyebrows among DMK seniors, some of whom are missing from the list.





Party sources also clarified that while deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan was earlier tipped to become the first woman speaker of the TN Assembly, her defeat in the April 6 polls have now opened the race for the coveted Speaker’s position in the state Assembly.





Meanwhile, the public department’s B section at Fort St George, which handles the confidential administrative details related to the CM office and Council of Ministers have also reached out to the DMK seeking the details of the new Ministers. By Thursday, the Council of Ministers, their portfolio allocation, chambers, personnel assistants, vehicles, quarters will be finalised and kept confidential till the swearing in, the official said.



