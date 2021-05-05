Metro to be operated with 50pc occupancy from Thursday

Chennai :

“As per the instructions from the state government on the restriction on passenger occupancy from May 6 to 20, Chennai Metro Rail Limited has decided to allow passenger occupancy up to 50 per cent (seating capacity), ” an official release of the CMRL said.





It said that the passengers would not be allowed to take a seat on the marked areas on the trains and no passengers would be permitted to stand inside the train. On all working days from Monday to Saturday, the Metro would be maintaining a frequency of five minutes during the peak hours and 10 minutes during the non-peak hours.





CMRL will be closely monitoring the passenger movements via CCTV from all Metro stations and the Operational Control Centre at the CMRL Administrative Building, Koyambedu. Appropriate measures will be undertaken to increase services during peak hours and non-peak hours in case there is an increase in passenger flow, the release added.