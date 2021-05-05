13-yr-old siphons off Rs 12L from dad’s locker to play online game with friends

Chennai :

The complaint was filed by R Ram Vilas, an interior designer, who said the money was siphoned off from the locker over the last year. According to the complainant, his son, a Class 8 student of a private school, took money from the locker in small portions after being asked by his friends to play Free Fire, an online game, together. The boy and three other friends had reportedly given the money to an employee of an electronic gadget showroom to play the game.





When he checked the locker recently, Ram Vilas was shocked to find the cash missing and questioned his son based on suspicion. The teenager claimed that the money was spent playing the game with his friends, following which Ram Vilas lodged a complaint at Nolambur police station against his son’s friends – all 13-year-olds – and the private firm employee.





However, as the teenagers told the police that they only received Rs 500 from Ram Vilas’s son every time, officials are confused as to how to take the inquiry forward, sources said.