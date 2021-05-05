Doctor, pharmacist of King Institute held for illegal sale of Remdesivir

The crackdown on doctors and hospital staff for the illegal sale of anti-viral drug Remdesivir seems to have not deterred the officials as one doctor and a pharmacist were arrested in Guindy on Tuesday in possession of 24 vials.

Chennai : Among the accused, P Ramasundram, is a doctor at King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy, where COVID patients are being treated. The other accused, N Karthik (27) of Alandur, was an assistant pharmacist in the same institute and was part of the team that handled Remdesivir provided by the government for the treatment of patients. Police said that Karthik stole the vials from the pharmacy and sold it to Ramasundaram for Rs 5,000. The latter had sold them outside for up to Rs 20,000. Ramasundram’s car and Karthik’s two-wheeler were also seized. Based on a tip-off, Civil Supplies CID team led by Superintendent S Santhi secured the duo in Guindy on Tuesday and handed them over to the Guindy police. Further investigation is on. As many as seven incidents of arrests for the illegal sale of Remdesivir have been reported across the city in the last week.