Court directs action against garbage burning

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy disposed of the plea while recording the State government pleader’s submission that action would be taken on the petitioner’s representation after hearing all those affected.





In the PIL, the petitioner had submitted that from January, the municipality was dumping all the waste and garbage collected from the region of Pennagaram Road into the canal on the northern side of the shopping complex situated on Mohamed Ali Club Road in Dharmapuri.





As a result of this, there was significant air pollution, which is aggravated by the burning of the garbage, the PIL said. The petitioner, Kaspar, also submitted that a detailed representation was submitted to the concerned authorities on February 17. However, except a communication from the District Environmental Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, to Dharmapuri Municipal Commissioner on March 8, no action has been taken so far, he said.