2 DMK cadre vandalise Amma canteen, rip signboard, party sacks both

Chennai :

The removal of AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa’s portrait from the canteen by two DMK cadre invited local tension and a volley of statements issued by both the AIADMK and the DMK.





However, the DMK made sure that the issue was not raked up as party leader MK Stalin directed the local district secretary M Subramanian to address the issue. Subsequently, the DMK lodged a police complaint and made sure that the duo was arrested by noon.





Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, also announced that the unruly cadre were sacked. A party functionary tweeted, “We don’t wait for the court to warn us over the dangerous billboards that killed pedestrians. Within hours of the incident, party leader Stalin directed us to carry out enquiries and based on our submission Navasundar and Surendran were sacked,” DMK south Chennai district secretary M Subramanian told DT Next.





“Based on the DMK complaint, the police arrested the duo. The party also made sure that the name boards and the price menu boards were restored. The issue was legally dealt with even before AIADMK leaders started responding. The message is clear that the DMK will not tolerate nuisance and anti-social activities,” Subramanian said.





Earlier, AIADMK leaders Eddapadi K Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam condemned the incident, claiming the DMK and political arrogance go hand-in-hand. The AIADMK also demanded that DMK Chief Minister-designate Stalin take immediate action. The AIADMK IT wing had also tweeted the video, which went viral.