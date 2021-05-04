COVID 19: Oxygen cylinders from UK reaches Chennai, received by IRCS

IAF had airlifted 4 cryogenic oxygen cylinders from Germany in its C-17 planes and also had airlifted the first batch of 900 oxygen cylinders offered by the British Oxygen Company.
Chennai:
An Indian Air Force aircraft, carrying 450 oxygen cylinders each of capacity 46.6 litres from the United Kingdom and Germany, reached Chennai early on Tuesday morning. According to Chennai Customs, they completed all customs clearances within fifteen minutes as soon as the first batch of cylinders reached the Chennai International Airport. The empty cylinders were then handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society after clearance.
Amid the continuous surge of covid cases in the second covid wave in the country, there is a demand for oxygen supply too. While the industries have been directed to produce medical oxygen, the country has been receiving medical help in terms of medical equipments, oxygen tankers, empty oxygen cylinders and monetary funding from many countries. There are NGOs also involved who directly and indirectly help the country tackle the covid crisis.
#COVID19 | To meet the Covid induced Oxygen crisis, Indian Air Force aircraft, carrying 450 oxygen cylinders each of capacity 46.6 litres from the UK, reached #Chennai early on Tuesday morning. #COVIDSecondWave#CoronaSecondWave@IAF_MCC#UK#OxygenShortagepic.twitter.com/Lkubetadfv— DT Next (@dt_next) May 4, 2021
Accordingly, on Monday, IAF had airlifted 4 cryogenic oxygen cylinders from Germany in its C-17 planes and also had airlifted the first batch of 900 oxygen cylinders offered by the British Oxygen Company. The British Oxygen Company has offered 5,000 oxygen cylinders to India to help the country in its fight against the rapidly spreading second wave of COVID-19. The United Kingdom on Sunday (local time) had announced that it will be sending additional 1,000 ventilators from the UK's surplus supply to Indian hospitals as part of its commitment to support India's fight against the second wave of coronavirus.
The empty cylinders were then sent to a godown in Thiruvallur district from where it will be dispatched to respective oxygen supplying industries across the State. The authorities also said that 450 empty cylinders and 2 containers are also expected to reach the Chennai Cargo terminal this evening.
Conversations