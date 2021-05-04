COVID 19: Oxygen cylinders from UK reaches Chennai, received by IRCS

Chennai :

An Indian Air Force aircraft, carrying 450 oxygen cylinders each of capacity 46.6 litres from the United Kingdom and Germany, reached Chennai early on Tuesday morning. According to Chennai Customs, they completed all customs clearances within fifteen minutes as soon as the first batch of cylinders reached the Chennai International Airport. The empty cylinders were then handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society after clearance.





Amid the continuous surge of covid cases in the second covid wave in the country, there is a demand for oxygen supply too. While the industries have been directed to produce medical oxygen, the country has been receiving medical help in terms of medical equipments, oxygen tankers, empty oxygen cylinders and monetary funding from many countries. There are NGOs also involved who directly and indirectly help the country tackle the covid crisis.