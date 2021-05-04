Octogenarian dies in shock after wife passes away

Chennai :

The deceased, Thangappan of Kalaignar Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, was a retired employee of a private firm. His wife, Visalakshi (76), was ill for the past few weeks and Thangappan took care of her





On Sunday morning, Visalakshi died despite being on medication. Thangappan heard about his wife’s death and developed chest pain and collapsed. He was rushed to a private hospital but was declared brought dead. Both their bodies were handed over to their sons after post-mortem examination. The couple is survived by three sons.