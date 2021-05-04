Man held on rape charge granted bail to marry victim

Chennai :

As per the prosecution, the accused was arrested on February 25, after he sexually assaulted the complainant, got her pregnant and later refused to marry her. Based on a complaint by the girl’s mother, an FIR was registered for offences under Section 417 (cheating) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).





Seeking bail, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the girl and the accused loved each other and now he was ready to marry her. The public prosecutor on instructions submitted that the petitioner and the victim girl were ready to marry and both the parents have arranged for the marriage.





Based on this, Justice M Dhandapani granted bail observing, “Taking into consideration the fact that the petitioner is ready to marry the victim girl and also considering the period of incarceration suffered by the petitioner, this court is inclined to grant bail to the petitioner.”





He directed the accused to execute a bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties, of whom one should be a blood related surety to the satisfaction of the Additional Mahila Court, Egmore.