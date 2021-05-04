Tripura couple elopes to Chennai, detained and sent back

Chennai :

Robal Hossin (22) of Agartala in Tripura, currently working in private frim in Agartala, was employed at a hotel in Chennai a year ago. The police said Hossin was in a relationship with Mukta Rani Sarkar (18) of Agartala. Sarkar’s parents were against their relationship and asked her to break up with him. But the couple decided to elope to Chennai and marry.





On Saturday, the two left their home and boarded an Indigo airlines flight to Chennai from Agartala. Meanwhile, their families noticed they were gone and searched the village before filing a police complaint. The police then traced their mobile signals to Agartala airport but before the police could reach there the couple had boarded the flight.





Soon the police informed Chennai airport security officials and they checked the passengers in the arrival terminal and managed to identify the couple near the e-pass counter and detained them. They were handed over to the airport police. The police sent the girl to a government home in Chitlapakkam. On Monday morning a special team of police from Tripura arrived at the Chennai airport and both of them were taken back to Agartala.