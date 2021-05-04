Thunderstorms to ease, city to see humid weather

Chennai :

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghat districts, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipettai on Tuesday. Light to moderate rain is expected in these districts for the rest of the week,” said an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms was seen in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Theni, Virudhanagar, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Kanniyakumari on Monday. However, for other districts, dry weather persisted.





In Chennai and other coastal districts, high relative humidity will continue to cause perceived temperatures to be higher than normal. According to the RMC, the relative humidity in these districts will be between 50% to 90%, which will cause the perceived temperature to be higher by 4-5 degrees Celsius.





“Chennai will continue to see normal to below normal temperature for next one week, while southern Tamil Nadu continues to see good thunderstorms,” said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.